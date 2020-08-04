Enjoy summer with Ruinart champagne

Have you ever tasted Ruinart champagnes?

Ruinart Champagne Cellar Master, Frédéric Panaoitis, created for you e-tasting videos.

Discover the perfect combination of freshness and exotic notes, Ruinart Rosé.

Ruinart rosé is the first rosé champagne to make its appearance over 250 years ago, its excellent quality remains the essential feature of the production of this delicate wine to this day.

The House of Ruinart was officially founded in 1729, as it was only on the 25th May 1728 that a royal decree authorized the transport of champagne wine in baskets containing 50 or 100 bottles. Prior to that date wines could only be transported in casks. Therefore the right to transport bottles opened up the market throughout France and even further afield for the wine merchants in Reims.

After a glorious past and a number of vicissitudes, RUINART has joined the LVMH luxury group and has since become one of the most appreciated and respected champagne brands in France.

Ruinart is currently managed by Frédéric Dufour and its Cellar Master is Frédéric Panaïotis. The House sells an estimated 3 million bottles per year.

Ruinart champagnes are characterized by an unusually high percentage of Chardonnay in the blends, resulting in a fine freshness and elegance, with a certain power.