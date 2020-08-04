Beirut Blasts: Borrell expresses «total support» to Lebanon

The European Union top diplomat Josep Borrell expressed his solidarity and support to people of Liban, the families of the victims, and the authorities following the violent explosions, ruining the port of Beirut.

L’Union européenne exprime sa pleine solidarité et son total soutien aux familles des victimes, au peuple et autorités libanaises suite aux violentes explosions qui ont touché #Beyrouth en ce jour. #Liban #BeirutBlast — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 4, 2020

The president of the EU Council Charles Michel ensured, that the EU will stand by people of Lebanon to provide assistance, he expressed his sympathies to families of vicitms, and wished people of Liban a lot of strength in this tragic circumstances.

My thoughts are with the people of #Lebanon and with the families of the victims of the tragic #BeirutBlast The EU stands ready to provide assistance and support. Stay strong. — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) August 4, 2020

A double blast in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has killed at least 27 people and injured more than 2,500 others, the health minister Hamad Hassan said.

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion in the port region. Videos posted online showed a column of smoke followed by a large mushroom cloud. The port infractructe is reported to be destroyed completely, along with the stragegic goods as food storages.

Hospitals are said to be overwhelmed and many buildings have been destroyed, or damaged.

One more video of downtown Beirut. The reconstruction of this area symbolized Lebanon’s emergence from the civil war. pic.twitter.com/jMEWc8Kfuw — DavidKenner (@DavidKenner) August 4, 2020

Lebanon’s internal security chief said the blast happened in an area housing highly explosive materials.

Senior security officials say the explosion in Beirut may be linked to "highly explosive" confiscated materials being stored in a warehouse. The PM declared Wednesday a day of mourning, and hospitals are seeking blood donations. At least 10 people are reported dead. pic.twitter.com/Bwa3TJl8SZ — AJ+ (@ajplus) August 4, 2020

The explosion occurs at a sensitive time for Lebanon, with an economic crisis reigniting old divisions. Tensions are also high ahead of Friday’s verdict in a trial over the killing of ex-Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005.

AMENDED:

#BeirutBlast officials blame highly explosive materials stored in warehouse for 6 years. President Michel Aoun tweeted it was "unacceptable" that 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate were stored unsafely. pic.twitter.com/yPYk0WLgGx — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) August 4, 2020