Beirut Blasts: Borrell expresses «total support» to Lebanon
The European Union top diplomat Josep Borrell expressed his solidarity and support to people of Liban, the families of the victims, and the authorities following the violent explosions, ruining the port of Beirut.
The president of the EU Council Charles Michel ensured, that the EU will stand by people of Lebanon to provide assistance, he expressed his sympathies to families of vicitms, and wished people of Liban a lot of strength in this tragic circumstances.
A double blast in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has killed at least 27 people and injured more than 2,500 others, the health minister Hamad Hassan said.
It is not yet clear what caused the explosion in the port region. Videos posted online showed a column of smoke followed by a large mushroom cloud. The port infractructe is reported to be destroyed completely, along with the stragegic goods as food storages.
Hospitals are said to be overwhelmed and many buildings have been destroyed, or damaged.
Lebanon’s internal security chief said the blast happened in an area housing highly explosive materials.
The explosion occurs at a sensitive time for Lebanon, with an economic crisis reigniting old divisions. Tensions are also high ahead of Friday’s verdict in a trial over the killing of ex-Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005.
