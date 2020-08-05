Russia sends mobile hospital to Beirut

Russian Ministry of Emergency announced that five planes were immedialtey sent to Lebanon transporting mobile medical hospital for injured and specialists in search and rescue with equipment to work in the debris in the aftermath of explosion that occurred at Beirut Port on August 4.

The Ministry’s press office told radio Sputnik: “Five planes belonging to the Russian Ministry of Emergency will be sent as part of the humanitarian work to Beirut to provide assistance and eliminate the effects of the port explosion.”

The press office added: “The aircraft will transport a mobile hospital, doctors and workers from the rescue center, in addition to specialists from the Consumer Protection Authority, as well as laboratories to detect the emerging corona virus, Covid-19.”

The Ministry also announced the dispatch of experts from the Russian Consumer Protection Agency to Beirut, lab kits to test for coronavirus, clothes and means of protection.

A huge explosion shook the port of the Lebanese capital, Beirut, earlier on Tuesday, causing over 80 deaths deaths, 3,500 injuries and great material losses.