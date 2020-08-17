EU calls extraordinary Summit on Belarus crisis

The president of the European Union Council Charles Michel invites the heads of states and governments of the EU member-states to an extraordinary meeting on August 19 to discuss the recent political developments in the Republic of Belarus.

I will call a meeting of the members of the European Council this Wednesday 12h00 to discuss the situation in #Belarus The people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) August 17, 2020

«The people of Belarus have the right to decide on their future and freely elect their leader» Michel wrote on his official Twitter micro blog. «Violence against protesters is unacceptable and cannot be allowed» he added.

According to the European diplomats, president Michel and the Council have been following events closely, and they were in permanent contact with the diplomatic missions in Minsk.

The people of Belarus want a different, free, future. They must be heard! #FreeBelarus https://t.co/MZrb0Hwkrh — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) August 16, 2020

The situation there is evolving rapidly, and the negative developments caused attention and concerns of the EU leaders.

Lukashenka rejects new elections, says he's willing to share power and change the constitution, but not under pressure from protesters. "There will be no reelection because, in that case…Everything will be destroyed in half a year." #Belarushttps://t.co/gc6l4lNpXS — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) August 17, 2020

The EU is willing to send a message of solidarity and support to Belrrus people, claiming their Consitutuional and fundamental political rights.

The EU stands by the people of Belarus, insitsing that they are in their right to choose their leaderhip in free and fair elections, and decide upon their future.

Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya – “I am ready to take responsibility & act as a national leader during this period.. so we can prepare a legal framework.. to hold new Presidential elections quickly.. that will be accepted without question by the international community”#Belarus pic.twitter.com/4kXvgNtwBS — Haggis_UK 🇬🇧 🇪🇺 (@Haggis_UK) August 17, 2020

On video below the workers chant «Leave-leave-leave!» to inumbent President of Belarus Lukashenko, who has claimed eleciton victory with 80% ballots, the result assessed by the EU as «falsified».