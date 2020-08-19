Norway expels Russian diplomat

Norway’s Foreign Ministry has expelled a Russian diplomat on accusations of spying for Russia, officials said. (Image above: illustration, Oslo)

“We have today informed the Russian ambassador that one of his employees is unwanted in Norway and has been asked to leave the country. This is because the person in question has performed actions that are not compatible with his role and status as a diplomat,” Siri R. Svendsen told The Associated Press.

Espionnage. La Norvège expulse un diplomate russe https://t.co/rycBubXpc5 — Ouest-France (@OuestFrance) August 19, 2020

It was unclear whether the expelled diplomat was the Russian intelligence officer that Norwegian authorities said was meeting with the suspected spy in an Oslo restaurant when he was arrested on Saturday on August 15.

Norway Security Police arrest man for spying for Russia https://t.co/n66XdSfayu — Nordic News (@Nordic_News) August 17, 2020

The Russian civil servant in question met with a man who has not been officially identified beyond that he is a Norwegian national in his 50s who was born abroad. However, Norwegian broadcaster NRK identified him as Harsharn Singh Tathgar.

The employer of a person suspected in spying for Russia said that he was heading an industry project on 3D printing and had no security clearance and didn’t work on projects for the defense industry, the Norwegian Armed Forces or other governmental agencies.

Norway-based DNV GL, a major global classification society for ships, said in a statement the man had not had any line management responsibilities for a number of years.

“During his time with DNV GL he worked on a limited number of projects — primarily within materials technology,” said the company, which is also the largest technical consultancy to the global renewable energy and oil and gas industry.

Till present no reaction from behalf of Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry has followed.