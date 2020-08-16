Borrell invites Ankara for broad dialogue

“Today’s announcement by Turkey of renewed drilling activities by the Yavuz vessel in a maritime zone which has been delineated by Cyprus and Egypt regrettably fuels further tensions and insecurity in the Eastern Mediterranean” reads the statement issued on Sunday August 16 by the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell on renewed drilling activities by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Statement by the High Representative/Vice-President @JosepBorrellF on renewed drilling activities by Turkey in the Eastern Mediterranean.https://t.co/MRc5XTFHU7 — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) August 16, 2020

“This action runs counter and undermines efforts to resume dialogue and negotiations, and to pursue immediate de-escalation, which is the only path towards stability and lasting solutions, as reiterated by EU Foreign Ministers last Friday”.

“I call on the Turkish authorities to end these activities immediately and to engage fully and in good faith in a broad dialogue with the European Union”.

Turkey’s vice president Fuat Oktay criticised the recently announced defense cooperation between France and the “Greek Cypriot administration of Southern Cyprus”, the text appeared on his official Twitter micro blog on Sunday, August 16.

“It is unacceptable under any circumstances that France organizes joint exercises with the Greek Cypriot administration and deploys its military aircraft to the island contrary to the 1959-60 agreements,” Fuat Oktay said on Twitter.

“It is essential for France not to seek adventure in Cyprus-related matters, and act much more responsible” he warned.

On Saturday, August 15, it was announced that a 2017 defense cooperation agreement between Cyprus and France had entered into force this August 1.

La situation en Méditerranée orientale est préoccupante. Les décisions unilatérales de la Turquie en matière d’exploration pétrolière provoquent des tensions. Celles-ci doivent cesser pour permettre un dialogue apaisé entre pays voisins et alliés au sein de l'OTAN. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) August 12, 2020

Oktay has underlined that it is essential that international circles, especially the EU, take a stand against the “spoiled, aggressive and unlawful attitudes” of France in the region.

“No attempt contrary of Turkey and the TRNC [Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus] has a chance of succeeding in the Eastern Mediterranean,” he said.

Turkey will continue standing with the Turkish Cypriots to provide unconditional support to their just and legitimate struggle as well as “resolutely” continue the exploration within its jurisdiction area with the drill ship Yavuz, the vice president ensured.