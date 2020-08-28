EU considers sanctions against Turkey

The EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said the Foreign ministers had a «good discussion» on the issues of the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey, underlining the the diplomacy is determined in defending European Union’s interests and reiterates solidarity with Greece and Cyprus. Borrel pointed at refrain from unilateral action by Turkey as a basic element to allow the dialogue to advance.

On the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkey, we are clear and determined in defending EU’s interests and solidarity with Greece and Cyprus. We want to find paths towards a healthier relationship. It is in the mutual interest of both the EU and Turkey pic.twitter.com/uGQeqUkBqd — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 28, 2020

«What we want is to find paths towards a healthier relationship. It is in the mutual interest of both the European Union and Turkey» Borrell said at concluding press-conferece after two day meeting in Gymnich format, which took place in Berlin on August 27-28.

“For this reason, we must walk a fine line between preserving a true space for dialogue and, at the same time, showing collective strength in the defence of our common interests.

“We want to give a serious chance to dialogue, and I very much appreciate and thank the efforts deployed by Germany in this attempt to look for solutions through dialogue between Turkey and Greece and Cyprus.

“As High Representative, I will try to create space for negotiations on all issues of our complex and difficult relations with Turkey.

“It is equally clear that there is a growing frustration in the face of Turkish behaviour. On that, the Council expressed a political consensus to ask the relevant Council Working Groups to speed up their work in order to add individuals suggested by Cyprus to the list of the existing regime for illegal drillings in the Eastern Mediterranean, with a view to a rapid adoption.

“Finally, we also agreed that in the absence of progress in engaging with Turkey, we could develop a list of further restrictive measures that could be discussed at the European Council on 24-25 September”.

❗️#Greece FM #Dendias: "I am waiting with great interest for Josep Borrell’s announcement on the options for sanctions on #Turkey" ‼️ “We consider this an absolute necessity in order to achieve a de-escalation in the Mediterranean”#Gymnich #EastMed #SanctionTurkey pic.twitter.com/PY7Z3uPI3m — George Mastropavlos (@g_mastropavlos) August 28, 2020