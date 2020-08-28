Banksy rescue vessel on errand

British street artist Banksy has financed a rescue boat to transport migrants trying to reach Europe crossing Mediterranean from North African coasts.

Banksy funds boat to rescue refugees in the Mediterranean Sea https://t.co/n0aOkX2aXf — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 28, 2020

Named Louise Michel after a 19th-century French anarchist, the 31-metre motor yacht is decorated by some of Banksy’s trademark art with a fire extinguisher depicting a girl in a life jacket reaching out to a heart-shaped lifebelt.

The artwork is similar in style to Banksy’s famous “Girl with Baloon” stencil murals.

Yesterday morning, #LouiseMichel responded to a distress call from #Moonbird air reconnaissance plane.

89 people were rescued and brought on board Louise Michel. The survivors need a Place of Safety now.#SolidarityAndResistance pic.twitter.com/HWde3hYFqT — LouiseMichel (@MVLouiseMichel) August 28, 2020

On its website, the Louise Michel project annouces that it aims to “uphold maritime law and rescue anyone in peril without prejudice.”

The British street artist Banksy has financed and decorated a bright pink rescue boat to help save the lives of migrants and refugees crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe https://t.co/Sm8oK2nvFq pic.twitter.com/oQ8iwuWERe — CNN (@CNN) August 28, 2020

On August 27 the vessel had succeeded in its first mission in the Mediterranean and boarded 89 people who were travelling to Europe from North Africa, including 14 women and 4 children.

There is a new NGO ship in the #centralMed! In the past week, the #LouiseMichel already assisted #SeaWatch4 in two operations, and rescued 89 people itself. As states outsource and abdicate their responsibilities, #MSF welcomes a new lifesaving asset to this deadly sea border. pic.twitter.com/W3jroqYgBp — MSF Sea (@MSF_Sea) August 28, 2020

According to the organization’s Twitter page, the rescued refugees traveled from Libya and are “safe onboard.”

“After dealing with dehydration, fuel burns and injuries from the torture they suffered in Libya, they have a moment of respite,” the organization announced.

The vessel started navigation on August 18 with 10-person crew and now is in the Mediterranean Sea, according to the Twitter micro blog of Louise Michel, looking for a port of safety for the passengers, or to transfer them to a European coastguard ship.

Banksy graffitied the Apple founder Steve Jobs as a refugee at a camp in Calais, which was added to with materials left over from Dismaland. “We're often led to believe migration is a drain on the country's resources but Steve Jobs was the son of a Syrian migrant” #Banksy pic.twitter.com/V1OoE2MUZr — Tom Rowe 💎 (@PoliticsShmoli1) August 27, 2020

Banksy has been continuously supporting migration in his art, reminind that Steve Jobs was a son of a Syrian migrant. In 2015 two Banksy murals appeared in Calais, France.

The first one showed late Apple founder Steve Jobs — the son of a Syrian migrant — carrying a sack over his shoulder.

The latest by Banksy 💗https://t.co/kPDSVH5Fgb — Global Citizen (@GlblCtzn) August 28, 2020

The reception of migrants represents increasing challenge for the EU Mediterranean coutries in absence of the relevant common stragegy towards migration from Africa. At present the economic situation in Africa has degraded rapidly as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, forcing more people to leave their homes in search for solution of their problems in Europe.

Last Thursday 526 illegal immigrants on 13 boats which came from North Africa arrived on Italy’s island of Lampedusa. https://t.co/uEfqkP46CK — Mark Higgie (@MarkHiggie1) August 26, 2020