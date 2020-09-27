WOLF: Swiss victory of biodiversity

More than half of Swiss voters (51.9%) have rejected changes to the hunting laws, proposed by the Parliament. The regulation of the wolf population as protected species, has been in the focus. (Image: @nywolforg courtesy).

“The result shows that the Swiss population wants to strengthen and not weaken species protection,” said Gabor von Bethlenfalvy, large carnivore specialist at WWF Switzerland, in a press release after the votes had been tallied. #CHvote #Jagdgesetz https://t.co/7swGwpgLvb — swissinfo.ch (@swissinfo_en) September 27, 2020

The outcome clearly demonstrated that the Swiss wish to strengthen and not weaken species protection, pointed out Gabor von Bethlenfalvy, large carnivore specialist at WWF Switzerland, in a press release on Sunday, September 27.

La révision de la loi sur la chasse a été refusée dimanche du bout des lèvres. #Suisse #politique #CHvote https://t.co/ahZUib86yy pic.twitter.com/YA4hSlmV9w — La Liberté (@laliberte) September 27, 2020

He added that by saying no to the revised law, voters were saying yes to a compromise between hunting, regulation and protection. His group was one of many conservation and animal welfare groups to launch the referendum challenging Swiss lawmakers’ revisions to the law.

🗳️🇨🇭 La loi sur la chasse – autorisant les chasseurs à tuer certaines espèces que les associations animales jugent en danger – est elle rejetée par le peuple suisse (51,9%) Une nette division ville / campagne est à souligner pic.twitter.com/Q1LPStpR0k — Paul Cébille (@Ellibec) September 27, 2020

“Now parliament gets the chance to draft a progressive hunting and protection law that will continue to protect threatened animals such as lynx and beavers and not put them under even greater pressure,” von Bethlenfalvy underlined.

Voici une belle réussite pour la protection des espèces! Ensemble, nous l'avons fait – la loi sur la chasse a été rejetée par les électeurs . Le souverain suisse veut renforcer la protection des espèces au lieu de l'affaiblir davantage. Merci beaucoup pour votre soutien! pic.twitter.com/0frtxrZbH9 — WWF Suisse (@WWF_Suisse) September 27, 2020

“With this decision, the voters have missed the opportunity to strengthen animal and species protection and to set clear rules for the coexistence of wolves and farm animals,” stated the Swiss farmers’ and hunters’ associations and the committee for mountain regions in a joint press release.