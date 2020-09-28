Armenian diplomat accuses Turkey

Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan said Yerevan is totally committed to “strictly peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict”.

The Minister reminded in an interview to French news Channel, that there is an internationally agreed, internationally mandated format – the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship which comprises France, the United States, and the Russian Federation.

“We are totally committed to this process, to resolve the conflict strictly through peaceful means, and a solution, resolution which is based strictly on a compromise, a solution which is acceptable, in the words of the Prime Minister of Armenia, to the people of Armenia, people of Nagorno-Karabakh, people of Azerbaijan. What we have unfortunately been dealing with is the absolutely maximalist position of Azerbaijan which denies any recognition of the interest and concerns of the people of Nagorno-Karabakh and its authorities and the people of Armenia. The maximalist position has been rejected and remains rejected. We are prepared for compromise. However, this massive escalation is bringing in a new situation we have to deal with”.

The Minister added later to another TV channel – Al-Arabya – that “Turkey has positioned itself in very aggressive way against Armenia in Nagorno-Karabakh. We have been receiving disturbing reports about recruitment of terrorists from areas, which are controlled by Turkey in Syria.”

Taking into consideration the destructive role of President Erdogan in Nagorno-Karabach conflict, Dutch Member of Parliament Geert Wilders, who is the Chairman of the Party for Freedom, has launched a call to end Turkey membership in NATO.