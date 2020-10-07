Cyprus: Famagusta in MEPs focus

Brussels 07.10.2020 “…I share the concerns of the Honorable Member who took the floor a moment ago. For sure this issue of Famagusta was taken into consideration at the European Council as well” – Josep Borrell, the head of the EU diplomacy said, while addressing the Members of the European Parliament.

” The opening of this area, which is a closed area according to the ceasefire agreements under the auspices of the United Nations is a serious violation of this agreement and yesterday we issued an statement and today the 27 [EU Member States] will issue another one asking Turkey to stop doing this activity. You know that the European Council issued a statement on the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean. For sure this is not going to help. On the contrary, it is going to increase tensions and to make it more difficult to reach an agreement on an especially difficult situation for all of us on the Eastern Mediterranean”.

#Breaking: The illegal "Turkish" occupiers in #Cyprus have been seen using bulldozers and other heavy machinery, to open up the roads in the district of #Varosha of the Cypriot city of #Famagusta. Yesterday only a few machineries were seen in the city today dozens. #Βαρώσια pic.twitter.com/OhxGMgW3H9 — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@Sotiridi1) October 7, 2020

The Turkish Cypriot authorities announced on October 6 they would open the seafront to the public on , sparking protests by the Cyprus government which has taken the issue to the UN Security Council.

European Commission spokesperson said the EU leaders will assess Turkey’s actions on Varosha (Famagusta) and determine further action as part of the dual approach decided in the European Council on October 1-2.

Cyprus: Latest announcement & developments around #Varosha are deeply concerning,will only increase tensions & may complicate efforts 2resume 🇨🇾 settlement talks. Rebuilding trust & not creating more divisions is needed. Statement by @JosepBorrellF here -> https://t.co/gLmFuVuses — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) October 6, 2020

“We are watching the facts and we are stating what we think it is going on,” he said, adding that the EU’s position was very clear, both in his previous statements and in the European Council conclusions.I

💢#Turkey again showing its true colors.



In violation of:

⠇#EUCO summit conclusion

⠇Exploratory talks with #Greece

⠇#UN resolution 550

⠇ #UN Security Council resolution 789



👉 #Erdogan announced #Famagusta will officially open next week after 46 years of being a ghost city. pic.twitter.com/U9Wasx039Q — George Mastropavlos (@g_mastropavlos) October 6, 2020

Image below: Famagusta, social media.