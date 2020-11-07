EU-UK: fisheries disagreements remain

Brussesl 07.11.2020 “We took stock of the negotiations with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson today.Some progress has been made,but large differences remain especially on level playing field and fisheries. Our teams will continue working hard next week. We will remain in close contact in the next days” Ursula von der Leyen, the European Commission president wrote on her Twitter micro blog. (Image above: illustration)

Previously the British sherpa David Frost wrote that “Progress made, but I agree with Michel Barnier that wide divergences remain on some core issues. We continue to work to find solutions that fully respect UK sovereignty”.

Supporters of Brexit regard fishing not only as an industry but as a symbol of sovereignty that will now be fully regained. The UK government indicated that any new agreement on fisheries must be based on the understanding that “British fishing grounds are first and foremost for British boats”.

However the EU wishes to preserve access for its vessels and says reaching a “fair deal” on fisheries is a pre-condition for a free trade agreement or a deal with no tariffs or taxes on goods between the two.