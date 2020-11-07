EU top diplomat congratulates Biden
Brussels 07.11.2020 The head of the EU diplomacy Josep Borrell has congratulated the candidate of the Democratic party with the election victory. “I warmly congratulate President-Elect
Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris. Record voter turnout expressed will of the American people for change.Great day for US and Europe, we look forward to working together with new administration to rebuild our partnership” the diplomat wrote on his Twitter micro blog.
Meanwhile a series of President Trump messages have been removed from Twitter, which has been actively filtering his communication with the American people, contesting the outcome.
“We think there’s going to be a lot of litigation because we have so much evidence, so much proof, it’s going to end up perhaps at the highest court in the land, you’ll see,” Trump said, adding “We think there’ll be a lot of litigation, because we cannot have an election stolen like this.”
“The American people are entitled to an honest election: that means counting all legal ballots, and not counting any illegal ballots,” Trump said.
“It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters,” Trump added. “Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room – and then fight in court to block their access.”
AMENDMENT:
Over the past few weeks the president and his cabinet have prepared the different scenarios with regards to the elections in the USA, and coordinated with Member States, the EU official said.
President Charles Michel was today in touch with the Chancellor Merkel and other leaders to communicate simultaneously.
Following to the discussion, 7 PM was the hour that was agreed upon to congratulate the President elect and the Vice President elect following the result in Pennsylvania, while showing respect for the electoral process, the official has underlined.
AMENDMENT: