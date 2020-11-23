NK: EU expect full implementation of ceasefire

Brussels 11/23/2020 The “scorched earth” strategy of Armenians leaving the Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan did not escape the attention of the European Commission.

“We take note of various information and various complaints that come from the parties in the situation regarding Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding regions. Since there is no direct access to the territories, it is very difficult for us to verify these statements, and therefore I will not be able to answer specific accusations that concern the situation in these territories, but what is important, is the observance of the ceasefire regime, which must be fully implemented” the spokesperson said.

The EU was very clear in its expectations, the EU diplomat added, referring to the EU Declaration 27 of November 19,

underlining the “importance of guaranteeing humanitarian access and the best possible conditions for the voluntary, safe, dignified and sustainable return of the displaced populations in and around Nagorno-Karabakh”. The preservation and restoring the cultural and religious heritage in and around Nagorno-Karabakh was also included into the Declaration, along with the demand of investigation of “any war crimes that might have been committed”.

The EU is “closely watching how the situation, regarding the ceasefire”, which was concluded with the mediation of Russia and how it is being implemented on the ground, the spokesperson continued.

The media reports on the “scorched earth” strategy used by the Armenians leaving the Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan, have caused a great deal of concern of the ecologists, who have pointed at the disaster of the forests set ablaze, and the intentional destruction of unique flora and fauna of the mountains.

The “scorched earth” strategy that is prohibited by the 1977 Geneva Conventions, being defined as “war crime”. It has been reportedly used by local inhabitants of the Kelbajar region, while they were abandoning the area. They set ablaze houses, gardens, forests, and also massively culled animals, which can subsequently lead to sanitary problems. The pictured and videos of the devastation, and fires were shown on the CBC TV Azerbaijan channel.

Armenia receives hundreds of millions from the EU in to aid programmes, but now the government in Yerevan will face the multi-million claims of Azerbaijan for the damages to nature of Kalbajar caused intentionally, since the Minister of Ecology of Azerbaijan has already begun to prepare claims to the International Court in the Hague, the Azerbaijan media reports.

Haut-Karabakh : Vidéo publiée le 13 novembre qui documente les habitants de la région de Kelbajar, dans l'Artsakh qui brûlent leurs maisons avant de quitter la région, qui sera remise dimanche à l'Azerbaïdjan. pic.twitter.com/azEXHjXMlD — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) November 14, 2020

The ‘scorched earth’ strategy is a war crime as defined in the 1977 Geneva Conventions. This barbaric strategy of destroying anything that could potentially be used by the enemy is condemned by international law, and the procedures concerning war criminals are under the jurisdiction of International Criminal Court in The Hague.

It is a permanent international criminal justice body whose competence includes the prosecution of those responsible for genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity, as well as military aggression. Established by the 1998 Rome Statute, the Court has officially began its work on July 1, 2002. (Image below: culled cattle left behind).