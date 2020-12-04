Brexit: no-deal looming

Brussels 04.12.2020 “After one week of intense negotiations in London, together with

David Frost, we agreed today that the conditions for an agreement are not met, due to significant divergences on level playing field, governance and fisheries” the EU top negotiator Michel Barnier wrote on his Twitter account.

“We agreed to pause the talks in order to brief our Principals on the state of play of the negotiations. President von der Leyen, and Prime Minister Johnson will discuss the state of play tomorrow afternoon” Barnier informed. The similar announcement made the UK sherpa David Frost on his micro blog.

After a long period of the negotiations, shifting from one deadlock to another, there is little hope left to see the deal done. There is also little expectation for last minute “miracle” solution patching the differences. There is no hope in the last minute mending done by Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen who would meet on have talks on December 7.