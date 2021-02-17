Brussels 17.02.2021 Today, the Commission and the High Representative put forward a new strategy to strengthen the EU’s contribution to rules-based multilateralism. The Joint Communication lays out the EU’s expectations of and ambitions for the multilateral system. Today’s proposal suggests to make use of all tools at the EU’s disposal, including its extensive political, diplomatic and financial support to promote global peace and security, defend human rights and international law, and to promote multilateral solutions to global challenges.

Why does multilateralism matter? Because it works. Complex global challenges can only be tackled effectively by working together. With our new Agenda we set out the EU’s contribution to a reinvigorated rules-based multilateralism, fit for the 21st century.#MultilateralismMatters pic.twitter.com/QftAVmXeMj — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 17, 2021

“Multilateralism matters because it works. But we cannot be ‘multilateralists’ alone. At a time of growing scepticism, we must demonstrate the benefit and relevance of the multilateral system. We will build stronger, more diverse and inclusive partnerships to lead its modernisation and shape global responses to the challenges of the 21st century, some of which threaten the very existence of humanity” High Representative of the Union for Foreign and Security Policy/Vice-President for a Stronger Europe in the World, Josep Borrell, said.

“The EU has been and will continue to be the best ally of multilateralism and its institutions. However, the more complex global environment calls us to be more united, coherent, focused, and better leverage our collective Team Europe strength. This new strategy spells out our ambition on inclusive multilateralism, our strong commitment to renew it and it will be underpinned by specific actions” Commissioner for International Partnerships, Jutta Urpilainen, said.

The 🇪🇺 has been and will continue to be the best ally of multilateralism & its institutions. However, the more complex global environment calls us to be more united, coherent, focused, and better leverage our collective #TeamEurope strength.pic.twitter.com/KuVJsIp0KK — Jutta Urpilainen (@JuttaUrpilainen) February 17, 2021

Defining and defending EU priorities and values in the multilateral system

The challenges of the 21st century call for more, not less, multilateral governance and rules-based international cooperation. The EU has defined clear strategic priorities on issues that no country can face alone: peace and security, human rights and the rule of law, sustainable development, public health, or climate. Now, it needs to advance these priorities multilaterally in a strategic approach to ensure a safer world and a sustainable, inclusive global recovery.

In today’s complex global environment, #multilateralism is a strategic interest of the 🇪🇺. We have to move from being a payer to becoming a player, and work as #TeamEurope. We need to be strong on our values – democracy, human rights and rule of law. 👉 https://t.co/YDugfaLJFb pic.twitter.com/dubS7p6zox — Jutta Urpilainen (@JuttaUrpilainen) February 17, 2021

The EU must step up its leadership and ‘deliver as one’ to ‘succeed as one’. To this end, the EU will advance more efficient coordination mechanisms around joint priorities and making better use of its collective strength, including building on the Team Europe approach. Its democratic and unique regulatory strengths are assets to help build a better world, while its security and defence structures support global efforts to keep, sustain and build international peace and security.

To ensure the global multilateral system is ‘fit for purpose’ to address today’s challenges, the EU will continue to support the UN Secretary-General’s reform efforts. It will promote the modernisation of key institutions such as the World Health Organisation and the World Trade Organisation. It will also spearhead the development of new global norms and the establishment of cooperation platforms in areas such as taxation, the digital sphere or Artificial Intelligence.

To change the multilateral landscape, we need a new generation of partnerships. The EU will build new alliances with third countries, reinforce cooperation with multilateral and regional organisations, as well as other stakeholders, especially those with whom it shares democratic values and, with others, it will seek a common ground issue by issue. It will support partner countries in engaging more effectively in the multilateral system and ensure systematic follow-up of bilateral commitments with partners to advance multilateral objectives. EU aims to build a more inclusive multilateralism. It is important to engage also with civil society as well as the private sector, social and other stakeholders.