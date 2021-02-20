EU condemns Belarus repressions
The EU strongly condemns the repression carried out by the Belarusian authorities since the falsified elections of August 2020. The unacceptable harassment of human rights defenders, media workers, trade union representatives, and defence lawyers has escalated in recent days.
Two BelSat journalists, Daria Chultsova and Katsiaryna Andreyeva, were both sentenced to two years’ imprisonment on groundless charges. Other media workers are facing a similar fate. Such verdicts aim to intimidate and silence journalists and media workers, who are simply doing their jobs, as well as aim to prevent factual information from reaching the Belarusian people and beyond.
The European Union also recalls that diplomats must be allowed to work without intimidation and derogatory treatment and disinformation on the part of State-run media, which has happened in the past days.
The EU urges the Belarusian authorities to cease their violations of human rights, fundamental freedoms – including press freedom, and abuse of the rule of law. Rather than escalating the use of violence, the Belarusian authorities should respect the wishes of its citizens and engage in an inclusive national dialogue.
Pingback: EU condemns Belarus repressions — EUROPE DIPLOMATIC | Ned Hamson's Second Line View of the News