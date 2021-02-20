EU condemns Belarus repressions

The EU strongly condemns the repression carried out by the Belarusian authorities since the falsified elections of August 2020. The unacceptable harassment of human rights defenders, media workers, trade union representatives, and defence lawyers has escalated in recent days.

A court in Belarus has sentenced two journalists to two years in prison after they filmed live coverage of the protests against President Alexander Lukashenko for a news channel based in Poland https://t.co/hqGJxbzGiW pic.twitter.com/Htnu9hejTW — Reuters (@Reuters) February 18, 2021

Two BelSat journalists, Daria Chultsova and Katsiaryna Andreyeva, were both sentenced to two years’ imprisonment on groundless charges. Other media workers are facing a similar fate. Such verdicts aim to intimidate and silence journalists and media workers, who are simply doing their jobs, as well as aim to prevent factual information from reaching the Belarusian people and beyond.

Belarus: 🇪🇺strongly condemns unacceptable & escalating harassment of human rights defenders #media workers,trade unions & defence lawyers. EU urges authorities 2cease violations of #HumanRights, fundamental freedoms, incl. press freedom & abuse rule of law https://t.co/RWTo1Bycae — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) February 19, 2021

The European Union also recalls that diplomats must be allowed to work without intimidation and derogatory treatment and disinformation on the part of State-run media, which has happened in the past days.

Tell your friends about what is happening in Belarus. Tell your colleagues, post on social media. The world must see this lawlessness & state terror by Lukashenka.

Imprisoned journalists, politicians, activists, students, doctors, peaceful protesters, even kids. #StandWithBelarus pic.twitter.com/9wwZUNs5vj — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) February 18, 2021

The EU urges the Belarusian authorities to cease their violations of human rights, fundamental freedoms – including press freedom, and abuse of the rule of law. Rather than escalating the use of violence, the Belarusian authorities should respect the wishes of its citizens and engage in an inclusive national dialogue.

#Belarus Brilliant professionals and talented journalists Daria Chultsova and Kaciaryna Andreeva have been sentenced to 2 years of imprisonment. In November,they were detained for live streaming from a rally in #Minsk. If no response from the West follows, there will be more pic.twitter.com/dFtH4ugAYt — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) February 18, 2021