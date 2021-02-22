COVID19: Nice lockdown

The city of Nice area in Alpes-Maritimes is a department of France with the highest COVID-19 infection rate, with 740 new cases per week per 100,000 residents, according to the site Covidtracker.fr.

🔴 Avant la conférence de presse, voici la situation sanitaire dans le département des Alpes-Maritimes. (Images / Covid-Tracker)

“We need strong measures that go beyond the nationwide 6 p.m. curfew, either tighter curfew, or a partial and time-specific lockdown. A weekend lockdown would make sense,” Mayor Christian Estrosi (The Republican party) said on franceinfo radio. “The weather is nice, everybody rushes to come here. A weekend lockdown would put a stop to that, without halting economic activity in the city,” Estrosi explained the measure.

🔴 ALERTE INFO. Les mesures dans les Alpes-Maritimes annoncées à 12h

The Mayor added that the infection rates had leapt due to the massive inflow of tourists over the Christmas holiday. International flights to the city had jumped from 20 a day before Christmas to 120 over the holiday – all this without people having virus tests in their country of origin or on arrival.

“We will be happy to receive lots of tourists this summer, once we win this battle, but it is better to have a period while we say ‘do not come here, this is not the moment’. Protecting the people of Nice is my priority,” he said.

DIRECT. Covid-19: confinement ou pas, #Nice devrait être fixée sur son sort en fin de matinée

Health Minister Olivier Veran said that the government would decide this weekend on tightening virus control measures in the Alpes-Maritimes.

Before ordering a second national lockdown in November, the government imposed curfews some cities and closed restaurants in Marseille, but it has generally refrained from regional measures due to the massive protest from local politicians and businesses.

Le reconfinement semble devoir repartir de Nice ! Fou !

Estrosi le soutient « de toutes ses forces ». Il ferait mieux d'exiger « de toutes ses forces » qu'on puisse traiter les malades, lui qui vantait l'hydroxychloroquine en mars dernier pour son propre cas ! L'a-t-il oublié ?

“We do not rule out local lockdowns,” government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on LCI television.

He added that the trend in new cases was not good in recent days and that there was no case for loosening curfew.