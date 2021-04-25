COVID19: dogs attention-seekers

Brussels 25.04.2021 Changes in people’s lifestyle habits during the coronavirus pandemic have been reflected in their pets, a Japanese survey has shown, with many participants saying their dogs seek extra attention with more people regularly at home.

A recent study by dog information website “Inunavi” found that a total of 56 percent of owners say their pets’ behavior has changed from before the pandemic.

The online survey conducted in March by the website garnered responses from 694 people who own dogs ranging in age from puppies to 18 years old.

“Changes in owners’ lifestyle habits such as working from home are proving somewhat stressful (to their dogs),” a representative from Inunavi said, urging owners to better look after their pets’ emotional and physical well-being.