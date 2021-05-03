EU summons RUssian Ambassador

Brussels 03.05.2021 “The Secretary-General of the European Commission, Ilze Juhansone, and the Secretary-General of the External Action Service, Stefano Sannino, jointly summoned the Ambassador of Russian Federation to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, on Monday to condemn the decision of the Russian authorities from last Friday to ban eight European Union nationals from entering the territory of the Russian Federation.

The EEAS Secretary-General @SanninoEU & @EU_Commission Secretary-General Ilze Juhansone jointly summoned the Ambassador of Russia to the EU, Vladimir Chizhov, to condemn the decision of Russian authorities to ban eight EU nationals from entering Russia ⬇https://t.co/oQ95HGuXUE — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) May 3, 2021

“Ambassador Chizhov was informed of the strong rejection and firm condemnation by the EU institutions and EU Member States of this decision, which was purely politically motivated and lacks any legal justification.

Secretaries-General I. Juhansone and S. Sannino also recalled Russia’s expulsion of Czech diplomats and the executive order of the Russian Federation of so called “unfriendly states”, expressing their grave concern for the cumulative impact of all these decisions on the relations between the EU and the government of the Russian Federation.

“They also noted that the EU reserves the right to take appropriate measures in response”.

“On 3 May 2021 Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov, Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the EU, met with Secretary-General of the EEAS Stefano Sannino and Secretary-General of the European Commission Ilze Juhansone.

The current state of relations between Russia and the European Union was discussed. Both sides expressed regret in connection with the recently intensified trend towards their deterioration.

Ambassador Vladimir Chizhov provided additional comments regarding the measures announced by Russia on 30 April 2021 in response to unilateral decisions of the European Union.

The importance of diplomatic efforts to rectify the current unhealthy situation in the dialogue between Moscow and Brussels was stressed. The Russian side reaffirmed its readiness for this endeavour”.

Apparently, I'm not welcome at the Kremlin? I had suspected it a bit… No sanctions or intimidation will stop the @Europarl_EN or me from defending human rights, freedom, and democracy. Threats will not silence us. As Tolstoy wrote, there is no greatness where there is no truth. — David Sassoli (@EP_President) April 30, 2021