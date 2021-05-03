Brussels 03.05.2021 This year’s World Press Freedom Day theme “Information as a Public Good” serves as a call to affirm the importance of cherishing information as a public good, and exploring what can be done in the production, distribution and reception of content to strengthen journalism, and to advance transparency and empowerment while leaving no one behind. The theme is of urgent relevance to all countries across the world. It recognizes the changing communications system that is impacting on our health, our human rights, democracies and sustainable development.

On the eve of World Press Freedom Day, I want to reaffirm my firm commitment, and that of the EU, to protect and support media freedom. Read my new blogpost: https://t.co/6PsISNOp15 #WorldPressFreedomDay pic.twitter.com/wWIHoWuHqX — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) May 2, 2021

World Press Freedom Day- In 1993, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 3 May as World Press Freedom Day following a recommendation adopted at the twenty-sixth session of UNESCO’s General Conference in 1991. It serves as an occasion to inform citizens of the violations of press freedom. It is a reminder that publications and social media are censored, fined, suspended, while journalists, editors and publishers are harassed, attacked and even killed worldwide.

Freedom of the press is a core European value and is essential for democracy. We need to defend such freedom every day and ensure that journalists do their work in safety.#WorldPressFreedomDay pic.twitter.com/mQnBD4NLEr — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 3, 2021