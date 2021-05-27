EU-Japan online SUmmit

Bruxelles 27.05.2021 EU-Japan summit has take place via video conference, 27 May 2021.The EU was represented by the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. Japan has been represented by Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. (Image above: Japan, urban landscape).

EU and Japan celebrate 20 years of our Strategic Partnership. And today we reached a new milestone — the #EUJapan Green Alliance. Good for the EU. Good for Japan. Good for our planet.#EUJapanSummit pic.twitter.com/mM49Iz5FXj — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 27, 2021

The leaders adopted a joint statement: ‘… Defeating the COVID-19 pandemic remains our highest priority. We view the vaccination process not as a race between countries but a race against time. Recognising extensive

immunisation as a global public good, we support universal, equitable and affordable access to

safe, effective and quality-assured COVID-19 vaccines, diagnostics and treatments, as well as

the strengthening of health systems. To this end, we have made substantial contributions to the

Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator and its COVAX facility and are making efforts to

expand production of vaccines and other COVID-19 health products across the world. We will

also cooperate for the success of the COVAX AMC Summit on 2 June to be co-hosted by Japan

and Gavi. We welcome the EU’s leading role as a supplier of vaccines globally, including to

Japan. We will work towards the expansion of vaccine production and keeping supply chains

open and we call for refraining from unnecessary export and travel restrictions. We will work

also to restore visa waiver reciprocity. We support the holding of the Olympic and Paralympic

Games Tokyo 2020 in a safe and secure manner this summer as a symbol of global unity in

defeating COVID-19″.

🔴 LIVE NOW – watch the press conference following the #EUJapan summit via video conference https://t.co/RSyNSnGyCy — Charles Michel (@eucopresident) May 27, 2021

“We are determined to harness the benefits of data and digital transformation for society, the

environment and the economy, while upholding fundamental rights. We will collaborate to

promote global standards and comprehensive, including regulatory, approaches for digital

policies and technologies, notably on cybersecurity, secure 5G, “Beyond 5G” / 6G technologies,

block chain, and safe and ethical applications of artificial intelligence while encouraging an

innovative environment. This collaboration will also cover open and interoperable network

architectures. We underline our joint commitment to high standards of protection for personal

data, based on the already high degree of convergence between our systems. We undertake to

continue cooperation on “Data Free Flow with Trust” with a view to facilitating safe and secure

cross-border data flows through enhancing security and privacy. This will help us harness the

benefits of the digital economy. We will strive to reach a consensus-based solution on digital

taxation by mid-2021 within the OECD. We will work on strengthening EU-Japan digital

cooperation to support an inclusive, sustainable, human-centric digital transformation”.

💡 All you need to know about 🇪🇺🇯🇵 EU-Japan strategic partnership 👇https://t.co/FRHqMRE1WF pic.twitter.com/ZwO5izNKJF — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) May 27, 2021

Remarks by President Charles Michel after the EU-Japan summit via video conference

The EU and Japan are united in their cooperation based on shared values and principles, including freedom, respect for human rights, democracy, the rule of law, free and fair trade, effective multilateralism and the rules-based international order. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the EU-Japan strategic partnership.

#Japan's parliament on Wednesday enshrined into law Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's pledge to reach carbon neutrality by 2050, Kyodo News reported. #ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/qUssz12HdP — CGTN Global Business (@CGTNGlobalBiz) May 27, 2021