Lukashenko regime self-isolates

“The Belarusian authorities ordered Head of Mission at the Embassy of Lithuania in Minsk and the Consul General in Hrodna to leave the country by 11 July, drastically limiting Vilnius’ diplomatic presence in the country” reads the statement by the spokesperson on limiting the diplomatic presence of Lithuania. (Image:Viktar Babaryka)

Belarus: By drastically limiting @LithuaniaMFA diplomatic presence the regime closes further channels of communication👉it only isolates itself more & harms its own people. 🇪🇺 calls on 🇧🇾 to allow full presence of EU's & member states' diplomatic missions https://t.co/jFWsBjOTeP — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) July 7, 2021

“With this, the Lukashenko regime is closing further diplomatic channels of communication. By also reducing the consular staff of EU member states’ diplomatic missions, the regime limits the opportunities for the Belarusians to travel to the EU. Already last October, at the request of the regime, the Lithuanian and Polish Ambassadors left the country, and in May this year the entire staff of Latvia’s embassy in Minsk was ordered to leave. Most recently, the Belarusian authorities asked the Head of the EU Delegation in Minsk to return to Brussels for consultations.

Opponent of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko is jailed for 14 years https://t.co/N5X1bVQzIQ — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) July 6, 2021

“By these actions, the regime further isolates itself. Such decisions are also detrimental to Belarus and its population. Keeping diplomatic channels of communication open in time of difficulties is crucial. The EU calls on the Belarusian authorities to allow full presence of the EU’s and it Member States’ diplomatic missions to allow diplomacy to work”.

