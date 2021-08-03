Belarus activist suspicious death

Brussels 03.08.2021 Belarusian anti-government activist was found dead in a park near in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, on Tuesday, August 3, and according to the police they had begun an investigation into whether it was a suicide or a murder.

Last week, exiled activist Vitaly Shishov organized a Belarusian independence day rally in Kyiv. This morning, he was found hanged in a Kyiv park. https://t.co/XlrV3quJQ1 — Anton Troianovski (@antontroian) August 3, 2021

The activist, Vitaly Shishov, went missing a day before after going out for a morning jog, said his colleagues, who accused the Belarusian authorities of assassinating him. On Tuesday, the Kyiv police said that he had been found hanged in the park and that their investigation included the possibility that the death was a “murder masked as a suicide.”

⚫️ Le corps de l’activiste Vitaly Shishov, qui aidait les Bélarusses ayant quitté le pays, a été retrouvé dans un parc à Kiev à proximité de son domicile. La police ukrainienne craint un assassinat déguisé en suicide. https://t.co/yyHcswcQeO — Libération (@libe) August 3, 2021

“The full picture of events will be confirmed after the questioning of witnesses, the analysis of video recordings” and other investigative operation, the police said.

A Belarusian activist who ran a group in Ukraine helping Belarusians flee persecution has been found dead in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. Vitaly Shishov was found hanged in one of the city’s parks not far from his home. https://t.co/tlHEK9onRr — The Associated Press (@AP) August 3, 2021

Aleksandr G. Lukashenko, Belarus’s authoritarian leader since 1994, has jailed thousands after large-scale protests over his rule last year. Now, events in recent weeks have indicated that he is also escalating his campaign against the growing number of Belarus activists, living in exile abroad.

Missing Belarus activist found dead in Ukraine park, after failing to return from jog https://t.co/bsA7fqoaom — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) August 3, 2021

Shishov’s acquaintances told the Viasna human rights center that he had previously noticed that he was being watched while jogging. Also, he and his girlfriend were approached by suspicious people who tried to start a conversation.

We are deeply shocked by the news of the death of the Belarusian activist Vitaly #Shishov. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. Austria calls for a thorough and transparent investigation into the circumstances leading to his death. — MFA Austria (@MFA_Austria) August 3, 2021

“Belarusian House in Ukraine” is a non-profit public organization that provides assistance to Belarusian citizens who fled to Ukraine.

Shocked by reports that Belarus activist Vital Shyshou has been found hanged in a Kyiv park. He helped many flee the Lukashenko regime’s repression. Commend Ukrainian authorities for quickly opening an investigation into his death, incl his possible murder.

Justice must be done. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) August 3, 2021