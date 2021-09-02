EU needs more “European Defence”

Brussels 02.09.2021 “Today, we are going to have a meeting that will be dominated by the events in Afghanistan. Afghanistan will be the backdrop of our discussions today” said the High Representative Josep Borrell upon arrival to Informal meeting of EU Defence Ministers.

Need for more #EUDefence has never been so evident. Not only to better protect European interests but also to strengthen peace and security outside Europe. Meeting today with EU defence minister against the dramatic backdrop of #Afghanistan events.

“I think that it is clear that the need for more ‘European Defence’ has never been as evident as today – after the events in Afghanistan. I am sure that the Ministers will discuss how to face this new situation and how we can be more prepared for future challenges.

The events in Afghanistan should be a wake up call. Europe must enhance its capacity to think and act in strategic terms.



“The Strategic Compass is a work in progress. In a couple of months, I think we will be able to present the report of our work, but sometimes there are events that catalyse the history. Something happens and pushes the history, it creates a breakthrough. I think that the events in Afghanistan this summer are one of these cases.

Dozens of female women's rights defenders, university students and govt employees on Thursday held a protest in Herat city and called for the preservation of the past two decades' achievements. #Afghanistan

“I hope that today the discussion will be more lively and we will be more engaged on concrete results – no, [there will be no] decisions today, because it is an informal meeting, but to prepare, no later than October or November, the final draft of the Strategic Compass”.

Albania's PM on allowing hundreds of Afghan refugees into his country & whether he's getting support from wealthier nations "we are currently relying on people with wealthy hearts. In Albania we have a saying heart, breath & soul is the core of solidarity" #Afghanistan

According to Reuters news agency in the last call between U.S. President Joe Biden and his Afghanistan counterpart before the Taliban seized control of Afghanistan, the leaders discussed military aid, political strategy and messaging tactics, but neither Biden nor Ashraf Ghani appeared aware of or prepared for the imminent danger of the entire country falling to feet of insurgents, a transcript reviewed is a convincing evidence of this lack of awareness.

In Call before Afghan collapse, Biden pressed Ghani to 'change perception'

The politicians spoke for roughly 14 minutes on July 23. On August 15, Ghani fled the presidential palace, and the Taliban entered Kabul. Since then, tens of thousands of desperate Afghans have fled and 13 U.S. troops and scores of Afghan civilians were killed in a suicide bombing at the Kabul airport during the frenetic U.S. military evacuation.