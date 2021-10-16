UK Conservative MP stabbed in church

Brussels 16.10.2021 The president of the European Parliament David Sassoli expressed his sorrow, reacting upon the news of knife stabbing of the UK MP Sr David Amess, who has died from the wounds in his constituency in Essex.

“Deeply shocked and saddened by the news that British MP Sir David Amess has been murdered while doing his job this afternoon. All our thoughts are with his family and friends” Sassoli wrote on his Twitter micro blog.

Deeply shocked and saddened by the news that British MP Sir David Amess has been murdered while doing his job this afternoon. All our thoughts are with his family and friends. — David Sassoli (@EP_President) October 15, 2021

Politicians have paid tribute to Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who has died after being stabbed in his constituency in Essex.

Sir David Amess: Tributes to much-loved MP who has died after being stabbed https://t.co/zyebXbBAr8 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) October 15, 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was one of the “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics”.

All our hearts are full of shock and sadness at the death of Sir David Amess MP. He was one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics. pic.twitter.com/SIx6SZ1P3w — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 15, 2021

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the “much-loved” MP was a “bright light of Parliament”.

The Union Flags have been lowered to half-mast above Downing Street as a mark of respect for Sir David Amess MP. pic.twitter.com/oNMNoguAXj — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) October 15, 2021

And Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer hailed his “profound sense of public duty”.

Sir David was stabbed whilst holding a constituency surgery, where voters can meet their local MP and discuss concerns.

The murderer who brutally stabbed Conservative MP Sir David Amess to death earlier today in what is likely an Islamic terror attack has been identified as a 25-year-old Somali man.https://t.co/W9WCww86rn — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 15, 2021

Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack at a church in Leigh-on-Sea. A number of sources claim that the attacker was a Somali Islamist.