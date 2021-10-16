UK Conservative MP stabbed in church
Brussels 16.10.2021 The president of the European Parliament David Sassoli expressed his sorrow, reacting upon the news of knife stabbing of the UK MP Sr David Amess, who has died from the wounds in his constituency in Essex.
“Deeply shocked and saddened by the news that British MP Sir David Amess has been murdered while doing his job this afternoon. All our thoughts are with his family and friends” Sassoli wrote on his Twitter micro blog.
Politicians have paid tribute to Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who has died after being stabbed in his constituency in Essex.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was one of the “one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics”.
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the “much-loved” MP was a “bright light of Parliament”.
And Labour’s Sir Keir Starmer hailed his “profound sense of public duty”.
Sir David was stabbed whilst holding a constituency surgery, where voters can meet their local MP and discuss concerns.
Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack at a church in Leigh-on-Sea. A number of sources claim that the attacker was a Somali Islamist.