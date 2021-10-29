Poland votes border wall construction
Brussels 29.10.2021 Poland Parliament has voted to build a border wall with Belarus to block an influx of migrants who are illegally entering Poland. Thousands of people – mostly from the Middle East and Asia – have tried to cross Poland’s border in recent months.
The European Union accuses Belarus’s government of driving the rise, in retaliation for sanctions against its regime.
The 5.5m (18ft) wall will cost €353m (£297m; $407), and some critics say it is a waste of money.
The legislation will be pass to Poland’s President, Andrzej Duda, who is expected to sign it into law without delay.
The wall – equipped with motion sensors and a monitoring system – will cover about half the length of Poland’s 400km (250 mile) border with Belarus. The government plans to build it rapidly by summer 2022.