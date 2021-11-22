EU-Central Asia meeting

Brussels 22.10.2021 “Resilience, prosperity & supporting regional cooperation – these are the priorities set out in the EU-Central Asia Strategy, which remain today more relevant than ever to guide our regional engagement for post-pandemic recovery. Good to jointly discuss their implementation today” wrote on his Twitter micro blog the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell. (Image: Dushanbe, Parliament)

Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Abdulaziz Kamilov will attend the 17th EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting on November 22 in Dushanbe, the Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan said.

The current cooperation between the European Union and the Central Asian countries and its prospects, progress of implementation of the EU strategy for Central Asia will be discussed.

The Ministerial Meeting will consider prospects of cooperation and ways to enhance effectiveness of regional cooperation, international and regional policy issues.