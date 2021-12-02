Merkel antivaxers exclusion

Brussels 02.12.2021 Angela Merkel has announced a de facto lockdown of the unvaccinated, and that Germany’s parliament Bundestag will soon vote on making vaccination mandatory.

Germany’s outgoing Chancellor has announced that the authorities will be barring the unvaccinated from events, leisure facilities, and all non-essential retail.

Such restrictions are already in place in some states in Germany, but they will soon be rolled out nationwide, the Associated Press reports.

Merkel has also revealed that the German parliament will be asked to decide on whether to make vaccination against the Chinese coronavirus mandatory for all, with a mandate possibly coming into force as early as February next year — adding that she would vote for such a move herself if she was still had a seat in the legislature.

“The situation in our country is serious,” Merkel insisted, calling the new measures an “act of national solidarity”.

According to Deutsche Welle, a draft agreement worked on by both Merkel and Chancellor-designate Olaf Scholz, of the leftist Social Democratic Party (SPD), also discusses forcing the unvaccinated to limit their personal contacts, mandating the wearing of masks in schools, and capping the number of people allowed in buildings and at outdoor events.

