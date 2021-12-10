Wikileaks Assange closer to extradition

Brussels 10.12.2021 WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange appeared to be a step closer to facing criminal charges in the United States for one of the major leaks of classified information after Washington won an appeal over his extradition in an English court.

BREAKING: High Court decision “Grave miscarriage of justice,” says Julian Assange’s fiancée, as a UK court overturns an earlier decision blocking the extradition of Julian Assange to the United States | @StellaMoris1 #FreeAssangeNOW #AssangeCase pic.twitter.com/Jc98oAfvuP — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 10, 2021

U.S. authorities accuse Australian-born Assange, 50, of 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.

BREAKING: U.S. wins appeal in London's High Court to have Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradited to face criminal charges pic.twitter.com/Sh23xsLm0G — Reuters (@Reuters) December 10, 2021

Assange’s supporters profile him as an anti-establishment hero who has been persecuted by the United States for exposing U.S. wrongdoing and double-dealing across the world from Afghanistan and Iraq to Washington.

BREAKING: A British appellate court has opened the door for WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to be extradited to the United States, overturning a lower court ruling. The decision can be appealed. https://t.co/ZvSsPrHMkB — The Associated Press (@AP) December 10, 2021

At the Royal Courts of Justice in London, the United States won an appeal against a ruling by a London District Judge that Assange should not be extradited because he was likely to commit suicide in a U.S.

prison.

A cross-group of MEPs are calling on the European Commission to intervene and stop the extradition of Julian Assange from the UK to the US.

Reporters Without Borders: "It is the crucial moment for all journalists, everywhere, to defend Julian Assange" #AssangeCase #FreeAssangeNOW pic.twitter.com/9LxakdqSGa — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 10, 2021

The letter, signed by 37 MEPs – including 32 from the Left – deplores the US request to prosecute the founder of Wikileaks, and it underlines the importance of the right to information as a fundamental pillar of our democracy.

My word of caution on how to interpret the UK’s last-minute «judge switch» at the #Assange appeals hearing & how it relates to the #LauriLove precedent. In-depth discussion of the Assange show-trial with @DanielEllsberg & @AngelaRichter_ @CredicoRandy pic.twitter.com/sqJeDFdNAK — Nils Melzer (@NilsMelzer) November 13, 2021

MEPs shared the UN Special Rapporteur on Torture Nils Melzer’s grave concerns that the extradition would put Assange at risk of cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.