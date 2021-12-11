G7: Borrell supports Ukraine

Brussels 11.12.2021 “Today at this gathering of the big democratic countries, I’m representing the European Union as a whole. The big issue has been the situation at the eastern border of Europe, in Ukraine, where Russia is massing troops. This represents a threat. In the meeting today, all of us have been united in standing behind Ukraine in support of its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are in deterrent mode to make Russia understand that anything that could represent an attack on Ukraine would have a high price. We are there supporting Ukraine all together” the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said at margins of the G7 following the meeting of Foreign and Development ministers in Liverpool, UK.

“We also talked about China. China represents today a challenge, a strategic and ideological challenge. And there also, we have to be vigilant, gathering our forces in order to ensure, for example, the freedom of navigation in the South China sea where 40% of the exports of European Union pass by these waters. For us, to keep free navigation in these waters is very important. This part of the world is the aorta vein of the economics of Europe.

“Le G7 est la réunion des grands pays démocratiques du monde. Je représente, dans son ensemble, l’Union européenne. Et le sujet aujourd’hui a été surtout la situation à la frontière est de l’Europe, là où la Russie amasse des troupes, à la frontière ukrainienne, avec le risque de d’escalade militaire. Nous sommes unis derrière l’Ukraine pour l’aider à faire face à cette menace, et nous soutenons son intégrité territoriale et sa souveraineté. C’est très important que la Russie comprenne que n’importe quelle attaque contre l’Ukraine possible aurait un coût économique très fort pour elle, parce que de toute façon nous sommes prêts à défendre et continuer de soutenir l’Ukraine.

“On a beaucoup parlé de la Chine. La Chine est en ce moment un grand acteur, une grande puissance émergente qui représente des soucis stratégiques avec une attitude idéologique très différente de la nôtre. Et là aussi, les démocraties, nous devons rester unis pour faire face à ces défis surtout dans la mer de Chine méridionale. On sait bien que les 40% des exportations européennes passent par la mer de Chine du sud et nous sommes absolument préoccupés par la sécurité des navigations dans ces eaux-là”.