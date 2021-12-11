Epilogue: human rights 1948-2021

Brussels 11.12.2021 Brussels 11.12.2021 On 10 December, every year, we mark the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights in 1948. This year’s theme “Reducing inequalities, advancing human rights” is particularly important as the pandemic and its socio-economic consequences have a growing negative impact on human rights, democracy and the rule of law, including on civic space. They further deepen pre-existing inequalities and increase pressure on persons in vulnerable situations and challenge human rights globally.

Julian Assange is one of the longest-serving political prisoners in the western world. Every level of the case against him has been shot through with corruption and the abuse of process. People justify it by reciting memes to demonstrate their allegiance. This is dystopia. https://t.co/3FDCp9vuWr — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) December 10, 2021

Human rights, democracy and the rule of law are at the heart of the EU’s response to and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Investing in human rights, democracy, the rule of law and enabling civic space is essential to achieving and rebuilding better societies for present and future generations. No one should be left behind, no human right ignored. The EU recalls that any restrictions to human rights in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic must be strictly necessary, proportionate, temporary in nature and non-discriminatory.

What the U.S. government is doing to Julian Assange puts all journalists at risk and undermines press freedom. He faces prosecution for journalism—for publishing materials exposing war crimes and other horrors in Afghanistan and Iraq. Uphold the 1st Amendment. Free or pardon him. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) December 10, 2021

Human Rights Day reminds us that human rights are universal, indivisible, inalienable, interdependent and interrelated. It reminds us, however, that these rights cannot be taken for granted and that they must be continuously defended. The EU will continue to uphold the universality of human rights and exercise vigilance against any attempt to undermine international commitments. On Human Rights Day, we commit to re-double our efforts to stand with and speak out for the oppressed and those under threat, wherever they may live. Our solidarity and support goes out in particular to civil society actors and human rights defenders including those with whom we engaged at the EU NGO Human Rights Forum on 7-8 December.

Julian Assange, an Australian citizen is fighting for his life in London, as the USA seeks his extradition to face an effective death sentence. This Australian, who exposed US war crimes, is treated worse than a war criminal. He’s NOT receiving a fair trial.#auspol #Assange 1/3 — Julian Hill MP (@JulianHillMP) December 11, 2021

Throughout 2021, under the Action Plan on Human Rights and Democracy 2020-2024, the EU has continued to reinforce global action to defend and reinvigorate human rights around the world, making full use of our unique range of instruments. For the first time, the EU has imposed sanctions on persons and entities from China, DPRK, Libya, South Sudan, Eritrea and Russia involved in serious human rights violations and abuses, under the EU Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime adopted last year. Furthermore, in 2021 the EU took the lead in United Nations Human Rights fora on initiatives aimed at addressing human rights violations in Afghanistan, Belarus, Burundi, DPRK, Ethiopia, Eritrea and Myanmar.

This is outrageous. Julian Assange is not being legitimately prosecuted. He's being persecuted. https://t.co/aPLPeENIFR — George Monbiot (@GeorgeMonbiot) December 10, 2021

The EU also further expanded concrete support to civil society organisations and human rights defenders to advance human rights and democracy worldwide through a specific thematic programme, amounting to over €1.5 billion for the period 2021-2027, reaffirming its role as world leader in this field.

Achieving human rights is not only an imperative of human dignity; it is a cornerstone of democracy, peace and security, and sustainable development.