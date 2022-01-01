France presidency of EU

The presidency of the Council rotates among the EU member states every 6 months. During this 6-month period, the presidency chairs meetings at every level in the Council, helping to ensure the continuity of the EU’s work in the Council.

Today, France takes over the rotating Presidency of the @EUCouncil. The motto of @Europe2022FR is:

“Recovery, strength and a sense of belonging”. We will work hand in hand with France over the next six months.

#EU2022FR #PFUE2022 🇫🇷🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/9LETmeaCCF — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) January 1, 2022

Member states holding the presidency work together closely in groups of three, called ‘trios’. This system was introduced by the Lisbon Treaty in 2009. The trio sets long-term goals and prepares a common agenda determining the topics and major issues that will be addressed by the Council over an 18-month period. On the basis of this programme, each of the three countries prepares its own more detailed 6-month programme.

Welcome 🇫🇷 France! France just took over the Council presidency @Europe2022FR #PFUE2022 #EU2022FR! It's going to be an exciting 6 months! 👋 Bienvenue à la France, qui vient de reprendre la présidence du Conseil! 6 mois qui s'annoncent passionnants! pic.twitter.com/wir6ovgHDv — EU Council (@EUCouncil) January 1, 2022

The current trio is made up of the presidencies of the France, Czechia and Sweden.