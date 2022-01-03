Dutch police use attack dogs

Brussels 02.01.2022 Riot police with batons and shields broke up a crowd of several thousand who had gathered in Amsterdam on Sunday, December 2, to protest against COVID-19 lockdown measures and ongoing vaccinations with six doses in view.

Military veterans try to stop Dutch police from attacking protesters in Amsterdam today.



It’s shocking how many videos show police violently engaging peaceful crowds.



Would this have happened in Poland or Hungary, world media would be all over it.



Why the double standards? pic.twitter.com/edjMDXxwWI — Visegrad 24 🇨🇿🇭🇺🇵🇱🇸🇰 (@visegrad24) January 2, 2022

Public gatherings of more than two people are prohibited under restrictions in an effort to prevent the Omicron variant of the coronavirus overwhelming of the healthcare system, indicating that the previous measures of mass vaccination of the population were not effective.

At least 30 people were detained after scuffles, during which four officers were injured, police said in a statement. However there was no explanation why attack dogs were used against demonstrators.

Massive police violence in Amsterdam pic.twitter.com/6EafOuSs8Q — Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A) January 2, 2022

Amsterdam mayor Femke Halsema issued an emergency ordinance, instructing police to clear the central Museum Square, after the thousands of protesters defied a ban on public gatherings.

The Netherlands went into a lockdown abruptly on December 19, with the government ordering the closure of all restaurants, hairdressers, gyms, museums and other public places until at least Jan. 14, with exception of the essential stores.