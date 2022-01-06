Kazakhstan in state of emergency

Brussels 06.01.2022 The law-enforcement personnel have launched a special counter-terror operation in Almaty where chaos and looting continues, the Almaty commandant’s office reported on Wednesday, January 5. (Image: social media).

The law-enforcement personnel have launched a special counter-terror operation in Almaty where looting continues, the Almaty commandant's office reported:

“A special counter-terror operation has been launched in the city to establish order,” the statement reads.

The commandant’s office also called on Almaty residents “to remain calm and render assistance to the law-enforcement agencies in establishing the Constitutional order and public security.”

As the statement says, “radically-minded supporters of riots have caused huge damage to the city, put up resistance to the legitimate actions of law-enforcement agencies for establishing order and providing security.”

The commandant’s office also reported that “the extremists are on a looting spree, causing damage to business.” Moreover, “they are endangering the lives and health of civilians, obstructing the work of medical workers and causing damage to polyclinics and hospitals.”

“Bandits who are on the rampage in Almaty are highly organised, which is evidence that they were seriously trained abroad” and “their attack on Kazakhstan is an act of aggression and an attempt to disrupt the state’s integrity,” the text continues.

The President of Kazakhstan Tokayev appealed to the heads of the CSTO states (it includes Belarus and Russia) asking to assist in overcoming the "terrorist threat."

Protests have been raging in Kazakhstan for the fourth day in a row. On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangistau region in the country’s southwest, protesting against fuel price hikes.

In Kazakhstan, thousands flocked to the streets to protest rising fuel prices & a collapsing economy. Hours later, the Kazakh govt resigned.

Two days later, riots erupted in Almaty where police used stun grenades to disperse crowds and also in other cities, in particular, in Atyrau and Aktobe, Uralsk, Taraz, Shymkent and Kyzylorda, Karaganda and in the capital of Nur-Sultan.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev earlier declared a state of emergency in the Mangistau and Almaty regions and also in Almaty and Nur-Sultan for two weeks. After that, a state of emergency was declared on the entire territory of Kazakhstan. On January 5, the head of the Kazakh state dismissed the government.

Kazakhstan President Tokayev accepted the government's resignation and introduced gas price regulation. He blames the government for the rise of fuel prices. In Almaty, a group of protesters took over security forces' special equipment. Riot police only watch it

Its members continue discharging their duties until a new Cabinet is approved.

President Tokayev just accepted government's resignation in Kazakhstan, following nation-wide protests. Authorities should refrain from using excessive force, allow peaceful protests and dissent, & address poverty and economic hardship.