Leyen at Davos Forum

Brussels 20.01.2022 “There is a question lingering out there since the start of the pandemic: Are our democracies strong and fast enough to face the incredible challenge of COVID-19? Can democracies deliver?” ‘State of the World’ said in her special Address president von der Leyen at the Davos World Economic Forum, via video-conference:

We also need trust between nations, as we face, united, Russian interference in our neighbourhood. We want this dialogue with Russia. But we firmly support Ukraine's freedom to decide as a sovereign state. If the situation deteriorates, we will respond with massive sanctions. pic.twitter.com/qboSFkSF4y — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 20, 2022

“I have no doubt. The pandemic has not only demonstrated our democracies’ ability to act, it has also shown that democracies are the more powerful, the more resilient and the more sustainable form of government. We have not conquered COVID-19 yet, but if we are on our way to finally end this pandemic, it is because we have mRNA vaccines developed by European scientists”.

Maybe the EU will put a stop to it… oh

Who's in charge of the EU vaccines push? Ursula von der Leyen whose husband, Heiko, turns out to be medical director of Orgenesis, a US biotech company specializing in MRNA vaccines. https://t.co/fF4ZaaQ4wg — Martin Cohen 🇪🇺 (@docmartincohen) January 19, 2022

“This is thanks to our values that these scientific breakthroughs have been possible. Values such as liberties of research, freedom of science, and independent choices for investors. All of this means that we are much better equipped today to fight this virus than two years ago. Europe has delivered a total of over 1.2 billion doses of vaccines to its citizens.

“Over 80% of adults in Europe are double vaccinated. But what is even more important: We are the only region in the world that has continued to export or donate to other countries. From the beginning, and throughout the whole pandemic. A total of 1.6 billion doses made in Europe have been delivered to 150 countries. And with industry producing more than 300 million doses of vaccine every month in Europe, there will be more to come. This shows that we can trust in democracy to deliver”.