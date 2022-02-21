Russia recognises Donetsk and Lugansk independence

Brussels 21.02.2022 Before the signature Russian President Putin informed President of France Emmanuel Macron

and Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz of his intention to endorse the decree to recognise Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics.

Watch: Putin declares Ukraine's Luhansk & Donetsk People's Republics independent, setting stage for Russian invasion. #UkraineRussiaCrisis pic.twitter.com/1zNQiyQmT1 — NewsReader (@NewsReaderYT) February 21, 2022

The leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognise the republics’ independence without delay.

“On behalf of all of the people of the DPR, we are asking you to recognise the Donetsk People’s Republic as an independent, democratic and social state based on the rule of law,” Pushilin announced the request.

Futher, the LPR’s leader, Leonid Pasechnik, said: “With the goal of preventing mass deaths among the Republic’s civilian population, some 300,000 of whom are Russian citizens, I’m asking you to recognise the sovereignty and independence of the Lugansk People’s Republic.”

The recognition of the two separatist territories in #Ukraine is a blatant violation of international law, the territorial integrity of Ukraine and the #Minsk agreements. The EU and its partners will react with unity, firmness and with determination in solidarity with Ukraine. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 21, 2022

The leaders of the self-proclaimed Republics have also suggested the signature of a treaty on friendship and cooperation with Russia, including on military cooperation.

Celebrations in Donetsk kicked off right after Putin's speech. Clearly choreographed and timed https://t.co/zadwk1mROP — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 21, 2022

The situation in the Donbass has aggravated up on February 17. The self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the most massive bombardments by the Ukrainian armed forces over the past months. On February 18, LPR and DPR Heads Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin announced civilian evacuations from the republics to Russia due to the mounting danger of hostilities. On February 19, the Donbass republics announced a general mobilisation.

Donetsk and Lugansk leaders ask Putin to recognize republics’ independence:https://t.co/r95gZfGiAn pic.twitter.com/AHwpBozqiz — TASS (@tassagency_en) February 21, 2022