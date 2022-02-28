Russia-Ukraine talks started in Gomel

Brussels 28.02.2022 Talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials began on the Belarusian border, Moscow said, while diplomatic and economic estrangement between Russian and the West deepens after four days of ongoing Russian assault in Ukraine.

Russian army overtook a number of cities in southeastern and the area around a notorious nuclear plant Chernobyl, the Interfax news agency wrote.

#Ukraine demanded an 'immediate ceasefire' and the withdrawal of #Russian troops from its territory, as a delegation arrived in the Belarussian town of Gomel for peace talks with Russia. (Reports @write4mysupper)https://t.co/qkQMfYaA7K — Hindustan Times (@htTweets) February 28, 2022

Talks between Russia and Ukraine are to be held in the Gomel region of Belarus.

As the site KP newspaper wrote earlier, the delegation from Ukraine was delayed due to difficult logistics – the diplomats decided to go through Poland first. The Ukrainian negotiators were reluctant to go directly to Gomel, as the fighting was going on in the area from the Ukrainian side.

The head of the Russian delegation Vladimir Medinsky (pictured), reported that Russia was ready to start negotiations immediately after the arrival of the Ukrainians.

⚡️ Talks between the Russian 🇷🇺 and Ukrainian 🇺🇦 delegations have started in the Gomel region at the border between Ukraine and Belarus 🇧🇾 .

Belarus FM Makei welcomed the delegations on behalf of the Head of State: “You can feel perfectly safe. It is our sacred duty” pic.twitter.com/TyUB3YNLAV — Dmitry Mironchik (@DmitryMironchik) February 28, 2022

14:35 The Russian-Ukrainian negotiations began with the Ukrainian delegation demanding the return of Crimea and the immediate payment of an indemnity of $14.8 billion, otherwise threatening to launch a large-scale offensive along the entire front.

14:07 Makei to the participants in the talks between Russia and Ukraine: “President Lukashenko sincerely hopes that during today’s talks it will be possible to find ways to resolve all crisis issues. And all Belarusians are praying for this. Any of your requests and proposals regarding the organization of today’s meeting will be accepted and implicitly executed. We are waiting for the result.”

#UPDATE Where are the talks being held?

Map shows part of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border in the Pripyat River region (Ukraine) and Gomel (Belarus) — where the delegations are meeting pic.twitter.com/fk9ryYPI3P — AFP News Agency (@AFP) February 28, 2022

13:55 Lukashenka hopes that in the course of negotiations between the Russian Federation and Ukraine it will be possible to find a solution to all crisis issues, the head of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry reports.

13:17 Negotiations between Russia and Ukraine have begun in the Gomel region, BelTA writes. The meeting of delegations is taking place near the Ukrainian border on the banks of the Pripyat River. Due to security reasons, the exact meeting point has not been announced.

11:39 The office of the President of Ukraine says that its main goal of negotiations with Russia is an immediate ceasefire and the withdrawal of Russian troops.

