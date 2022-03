CoE cancels Russian representation

Brussels 01.03.2022 In line with the Statute of the Council of Europe, the Committee of Ministers has today decided to suspend the Russian Federation from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the Parliamentary Assembly with immediate effect as a result of the Russian Federation’s armed attack on Ukraine.

The Council of Europe has suspended Russia’s rights of representation.https://t.co/V8uUfjBkm3 pic.twitter.com/LfVLnNfvDz — Council of Europe (@coe) February 25, 2022

The decision adopted today means that the Russian Federation remains a member of the Council of Europe and party to the relevant Council of Europe conventions, including the European Convention on Human Rights.

The judge elected to the European Court of Human Rights in respect of the Russian Federation also remains a member of the Court, and applications introduced against the Russian Federation will continue to be examined and decided by the Court. Suspension is not a final measure but a temporary one, leaving channels of communication open.

Council of Europe Committee of Ministers condemn in the strongest terms the armed attack on #Ukraine by the #Russia, will meet again tomorrow, Friday 3pm to decide further measures. https://t.co/5u4wsMf5Mp — Daniel Holtgen (@CoESpokesperson) February 24, 2022

The decision was taken following an exchange of views with the Parliamentary Assembly in the Joint Committee.