Ukraine: UN demands Russia to withdraw

Brussels 03.03.2022 Most of the world’s nations have voted in favour of a United Nations Resolution demanding Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally” withdraw its troops from Ukraine, in a powerful message of Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour. The resolution was adopted on Wednesday, March 2, at a rare emergency session of the UN General Assembly.

L'Assemblée générale @UN a massivement rejeté l'invasion de #Ukraine par le président Poutine. Le monde est uni pour défendre les lois et les principes sur lesquels reposent la paix et la sécurité internationales. Merci au #Niger d’avoir montré sa solidarité à l'Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/u9ZRsT1BO9 — Delegation UE Niger (@dueniger) March 3, 2022

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the General Assembly’s message was “loud and clear”.

The resolution “deplores” Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine” and condemns President Vladimir Putin’s decision to put his nuclear forces on alert.

⚡️ADOPTED: UN General Assembly resolution on Agression against #Ukraine #UNGA overwhelmingly decided that the Russian govt must immediately stop the aggression, withdraw its troops & abide by the rules of the #UNCharter. ✅ 141 Yes

❌ 5 No pic.twitter.com/sZCSHm800z — 🇪🇺EU at UN-NY (@EUatUN) March 2, 2022

While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight, with Wednesday’s vote representing a symbolic victory for Ukraine and increasing Moscow’s international isolation.

Even Russia’s traditional ally Serbia voted against it.

Together with an overwhelming majority of 141 @UN MS, Belgium voted YES on the #UNGA resolution #Ukraine, which we cosponsored. A vote to end the ongoing attacks on civilians and fully withdraw forces. It illustrates Russia’s increasing isolation in its war against Ukraine. 🇧🇪🇺🇳 pic.twitter.com/TmzAQdqLMO — Sophie Wilmès (@Sophie_Wilmes) March 2, 2022