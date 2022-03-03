Ukraine: UN demands Russia to withdraw
Brussels 03.03.2022 Most of the world’s nations have voted in favour of a United Nations Resolution demanding Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally” withdraw its troops from Ukraine, in a powerful message of Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour. The resolution was adopted on Wednesday, March 2, at a rare emergency session of the UN General Assembly.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the General Assembly’s message was “loud and clear”.
The resolution “deplores” Russia’s “aggression against Ukraine” and condemns President Vladimir Putin’s decision to put his nuclear forces on alert.
While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight, with Wednesday’s vote representing a symbolic victory for Ukraine and increasing Moscow’s international isolation.
Even Russia’s traditional ally Serbia voted against it.