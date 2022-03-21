EU focus on Strategic Compass

Brussels 21.03.2022 “Today is going to be a very long day. We are going to have a joint meeting with the Defence Ministers in order to approve – I hope – the Strategic Compass. Which is not the answer to the Ukrainian war, but it is part of the answer. We have been working on that for two years, and when we started working, we could not imagine that it the last moment of approval, the situation would be so bad, and that Europe was going to face such a big challenge,” the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said upon arrival to the Foreign ministers Council in Brussels.

We have worked on the Strategic Compass for two years. Its purpose is to guide the development of the EU security and defence agenda for the next decade to deal with the full range of threats and challenges we face. #EUDefence #FAChttps://t.co/dAkYeL0lHV pic.twitter.com/mmHtmd8K56 — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) March 21, 2022

“This is the moment to rethink the future of European capacities to face challenges like a war. That is why the European Union Member States will have to increase their military capacities. [And to] do it in a coordinated manner. As responsible for the Common Security and Defence Policy, we will be working to make us stronger militarily and use our capacities in a more coordinated way.

#FAC | Today, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, joins the Foreign Affairs Council. 📌Russian agression against Ukraine

📌🇪🇺 support to Moldova

📌Strategic Compass

📌Situation in Mali pic.twitter.com/422AmlF1Lo — Présidence française du Conseil de l’UE 🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@Europe2022FR) March 21, 2022

“We are going to continue providing support to Ukraine – with the second tranche of the European Peace Facility providing more financial support. We are going to have a meeting with the [Deputy Prime Minister] and Foreign Affairs Minister of the [Republic of] Moldova [Nicu Popescu]. Moldova is providing incredible support to the Ukrainian refugees. And then we will have a video-conference with the Defence Minister of Ukraine [Oleksii Reznikov], who will talk about the war situation.

EU High Representative @JosepBorrellF at today's #FAC "We will have a joint meeting with the #Defence ministers in order to, I hope, approve the #StrategicCompass, which is not the answer to the Ukrainian war, but it's part of the answer" #UkraineWar https://t.co/XJkn05CxaG — EU Council TV News (@EUCouncilTVNews) March 21, 2022

“Russia is really committing a lot of war crimes – that is the word, we have to say it. What is happening in Mariupol is a massive war crime. [They are] destroying everything, bombarding and killing everybody in an indiscriminate manner. This is something awful that we have to condemn in the strongest terms. This is a war crime, a massive war crime, what is happening in Mariupol. The city will be completely destroyed, and people are dying. We will continue working and supporting Ukraine, with all of our resources. We will continue talking about what kind of sanctions we can think of again, more – especially related with energy. And we will see from [our discussions with] the Defence Minister of Ukraine, what is the situation there and how we can continue supporting them.

Todays #FAC has just started with a meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers.

On the agenda:

📌 Russian aggression against Ukraine

📌 Mali

More info 👉🏻 https://t.co/gvONGXlYxb pic.twitter.com/cw79fytobe — Daniela Lenzu (@daniela_lenzu) March 21, 2022

The enhancement of the EU defence plans is due to the France Presidency of the Council of the European Union. President Emmanuel Macron has ensured that his goal is to “to move from being a Europe of cooperation inside of our borders to a powerful Europe in the world, fully sovereign, free to make its choices and master of its destiny.” The EU top diplomat Josep Borrell clarified that it is means the EU should be “learning the language of power,” and being willing to act more rigorously to defend its interests wherever they are threatened.

#FAC | Monday, 21 March: EU ministers meet in Brussels for: ✔️ Foreign Affairs Council

✔️ Foreign Affairs and Defence Council

✔️ #Defence Council On the agenda: #Ukraine, #Mali and the #StrategicCompass.

Read the full agenda highlights 👇 — EU Council (@EUCouncil) March 18, 2022

The France Presidency has an ambition to upgrade the European defence to become fully operational. That is why the Strategic Compass has been promoted as the first White paper on the EU defence, becoming the major achievement of the French presidency. The document will lay out a common strategic vision for EU security and defence, and set the practical objectives in accordance with the timetable, or a roadmap.

There will be strong incentives to follow up on the commitments included, the EU diplomats ensure, as the document will be endorsed by the heads of state and government and will leave room for potential adaptations. The Strategic Compass will be a barometer for both member states’ and the bloc’s ambitions to make the EU a leading security provider for its citizens on the continent and beyond.