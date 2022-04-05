Europarl: support to Ukraine

Strasbourg 05.04.2022 President Metsola updated the house on her visit to Ukraine and appealed for more logistical, humanitarian and military support, at the opening of the session.

Updating MEPs on her visit to Ukraine and her meeting with the Verkhovna Rada and President Zelenskyy, President Metsola said it meant a great deal to those fighting in Ukraine that the European Parliament was present with them.

#Ukraine is fighting for our values, in impossible conditions. The images from #Bucha & #Irpin show the level of threat. My appeal is to act:

• more humanitarian aid & military equipment

• more sanctions & close loopholes

• move to zero-gas from the Kremlin pic.twitter.com/x5mZtHF8K7 — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) April 4, 2022

The atrocities committed by the Russian army in Ukraine are horrific, disgraceful and shameful, said the President, adding that the images from Bucha and Irpin underline the level of threat facing Ukraine and the global rules-based world order.

Appalled by atrocities of Russian army in #Bucha & other liberated areas. This is cold reality of Putin’s war crimes. World must be aware of what is happening. Tougher sanctions must be imposed. Perpetrators & their commanders must be brought to justice.#StandWithUkraine️ — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) April 3, 2022

“These are war crimes perpetrated by war criminals; these coordinated acts of inhumanity cannot remain unanswered. We will hold all those responsible to account”, the President underlined. This would mean immediately adopting a new package of forceful sanctions, and targeting those who bankroll and support Putin.

"I am here, as a representative of the @Europarl_EN, of the people of Europe, to tell you one thing: We are with you. The courage & defiance of your families, the proud defenders of Ukraine will inspire generations." Read: https://t.co/nYSc9KJ9Nk My address to @ua_parliament: pic.twitter.com/6QXHZFIDXl — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) April 3, 2022

Europe must speed up its policy of zero dependence on the Kremlin, and disentangle itself from Russian energy supplies, implement binding embargoes and stop indirectly funding the bombs, she urged.

President Metsola led MEPs in a minute of silence in memory of the victims of Bucha, Irpin and all victims of war, terror and violence.

"Nous souhaitons que le monde entier voit ce qu'il s'est passé, ce qu'ont fait les militaires russes" Volodymyr Zelensky s'exprime depuis Boutcha pic.twitter.com/BxM9n3no2O — BFMTV (@BFMTV) April 4, 2022

Recalling the 65th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome, the President reminded MEPs that this established the foundations of a peaceful and prosperous union that will never allow war to be answer.