Europe expulses Russian diplomats

Strasbourg 05.04.2022 Danemark,Germany, France, Latvia, and Lithuania have announced the expulsion of dozens of Russian diplomats as part of a joint European reaction to the massacre of civilians in a small c town of Bucha, near Ukraine capital, allegedly by Russian forces before they retreated.

Outrage in Europe and Washington, threats of new sanctions, 75 diplomats expelled by France and Germany. In Russia, the authorities threaten prosecution of anyone who says Russians carried out the Bucha atrocities. With @MatinaStevis https://t.co/Oeu3JoqgMV — Anton Troianovski (@antontroian) April 4, 2022

The German government announced 40 Russian diplomats “undesirable,” and France declared it would expel 35 Russian diplomats, saying their activities were “against our security interests.”

#Denmark has decided to expel 15 Russian diplomats following reports of mass graves being found and of civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of #Bucha, the Danish Foreign Minister @JeppeKofod said.https://t.co/62WGx8pjBX — The Jerusalem Post (@Jerusalem_Post) April 5, 2022

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock called the move a response to the “unbelievable brutality” the Kremlin had committed in Ukraine.

Germany has declared 40 Russian diplomats "undesirable persons," meaning they must return to Russia.https://t.co/fisp36QQKB — DW News (@dwnews) April 4, 2022

The diplomats expelled from Germany have worked “against our freedom, against the cohesion of our society,” Baerbock added. “We will not tolerate this any longer.”

Germany expelled 40 spies who worked as diplomats in response to the Bucha massacre in Ukraine, which bore witness to the brutality of Russia's leadership and those who follow their propaganda, Germany’s foreign minister @ABaerbock saidhttps://t.co/K8WWkQPrgp via @wsj — Bojan Pancevski (@bopanc) April 4, 2022

The decision was communicated to Russian Ambassador in Berlin Sergei Nethayev after he was summoned to the Foreign Ministry, Baerbock said. The affected envoys were given five days to depart from Germany.

The French Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the expulsions from France were part of a European approach to the murders in Bucha, where dozens of bodies were found in mass graves or littering the streets.

The Kremlin has rejected Western accusations that Russian forces were responsible, and provided with Ukraine military forces videos, and video of the Mayor of Bucha, who also did not even hint on any disorders, while declaring the liberation of the town form Russian troops.

At today’s #OSCE Special PC every delegation stood up to observe a minute of silence for the victims of #BuchaMassacre The only exception – #Russia|n diplomats remained seated pic.twitter.com/59MouCvenP — Shalva Tsiskarashvili (@tsiskarashvili) April 5, 2022

Lithuania said earlier it had expelled Russia’s Ambassador to Vilnius and was recalling its top diplomat in Moscow in response to reports of Bucha massacre.

“Lithuania stands in full solidarity with Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, who are victims of Russia’s unprecedented aggression. We are therefore lowering the level of Russia’s diplomatic representation,” Lithuanian top diplomat Gabrielius Landsbergis said in a statement on April 4.

After Lithuania announced its diplomatic move, Latvia said it was "reducing its diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation" and the German government declared 40 Russian diplomats "undesirable persons."https://t.co/jHLBAJli4V — Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (@RFERL) April 4, 2022

“Unfortunately, what the world saw in Bucha can be only the beginning. We will be able to discover even more evidences of cruel war crimes in other towns upon their liberation. The war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by the Russian armed forces in Ukraine will not be forgotten,” he added.

⚡️ Slovakia expels 35 Russian diplomats. Slovakia said that the actions of one of Russia's diplomats was in violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) March 30, 2022