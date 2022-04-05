Japan welcomes Ukraine refugees

Strasbourg 05.04.2022 Japan’s unusually welcoming approach to evacuees from Ukraine who have fled Russia’s invasion — a contrast to its traditionally strict refugee policy — reflects the government’s desire to stay in line with public sentiment and show it is contributing as a Western nation, pundits say. (Image: Tokyo, Japan).

Ahead of the House of Councillors election slated for this summer, the government is sensitive to public opinion which is in favour of helping the evacuees, with many companies and local municipalities offering support for them.

The government is also eager to demonstrate that it is joining efforts by the United States and Europe to aid the surging number of those fleeing Ukraine, which now exceeds 4 million, in the fastest-growing refugee crisis in Europe since World War II.

On Tuesday, 20 evacuees from Ukraine arrived in Japan from Poland aboard a government plane, traveling together with Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who had been sent to Ukraine’s western neighbor as a special envoy to support evacuees.

Prior to his return, Hayashi said the Japanese government “would reach out from a humanitarian perspective and provide maximum support (for evacuees from Ukraine) who will be far away from their homeland, so they can live peacefully in Japan.”

Twenty Ukrainian evacuees were flown to Japan from Poland as part of Tokyo’s humanitarian relief for war-wracked Ukraine https://t.co/5LtT5m9KAB pic.twitter.com/Z5ZUHrdPku — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) April 5, 2022

The government said it plans to first provide them support for around six months including help with housing, employment and language lessons.

On Monday, Hayashi told his counterpart Zbigniew Rau in Warsaw that Japan would accept “as many (evacuees) as possible” from Ukraine. The Asian country welcomed 404 evacuees from the war-ravaged nation between March 2 and Sunday, April 3.

Without proof of identity, Ukraine's stateless are trapped in the fighting as checkpoints proliferate. https://t.co/ZIdXFpYcl5 — The Japan Times (@japantimes) April 5, 2022

Bringing the evacuees on the government plane was a way to show “Japan’s posture” in helping tackle the refugee crisis, with over 2.4 million people having crossed the border into Poland so far, a Japanese official said.

The official brushed aside the comparably low number taken in by Japan, saying, “The value of assisting does not decrease just because the number of people is low.”

A senior official close to Prime Minister Fumio Kishida also said that the use of the government plane was “to clearly show that we are strongly engaged in tackling this problem. We know that it was a performance.”