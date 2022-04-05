Russia accredits Taliban diplomat
Strasbourg 05.04.2022 Russia’s Tass news agency quoted sources as saying that Sayed Tayeb Javad, the former Afghan ambassador to Moscow, had been fired and that Taliban appointed diplomat Jamal Nasser Gharwal would be appointed Ambassador to diplomatic mission.
Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov made the remarks while speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. Reuters noted that Russia is a part of the nine-member U.N. credentials committee that handles competing claims on Afghanistan’s seat at the U.N.
Russia’s top diplomatic official on Saturday,April 2, said international recognition of the Taliban was not being considered.
“The question of international recognition of the Taliban at the present juncture is not on the table,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to Reuters.
Afghanistan’s current ambassador to the U.N., Ghulam Isaczai, who was appointed under the overthrown, democratically elected government, has requested that his accreditation be renewed. The Taliban recently appointed spokesperson Suhail Shaheen to be Afghanistan’s U.N. ambassador.
Russia’s top diplomatic official on Saturday said international recognition of the Taliban was not being considered.
“The question of international recognition of the Taliban at the present juncture is not on the table,” said Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, according to Reuters.
Lavrov made the remarks while speaking on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York. Reuters noted that Russia is a part of the nine-member U.N. credentials committee that handles competing claims on Afghanistan’s seat at the U.N.