Russia: new route to India

Brussels 16.06.2022 Two forty-foot containers with wood laminate weighing 41 tons were sent from St. Petersburg to Astrakhan. From the port of Astrakhan, the cargo will be delivered across the Caspian Sea to the Iranian port of Anzali, from there it will reach the port of Banda Abbas on the coast of the Persian Gulf by road, from where it will reach the port of destination Nhava Sheva in India by sea.

Russia, Iran, India And A Relatively Quiet Trial Run Of A New Trade Corridor

The journey will take 25 days, the operator is the Iranian state company Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines and its offices in India and Russia.

Thus, the international transport corridor “North-South” received a second wind. As a result, our country will be able to develop ties with Asian export markets and develop non-Western trade routes. In the long term, the corridor will act as an alternative to the Suez Canal, the Mediterranean Sea and the Bosphorus.

Routes within the framework of the ITC will reduce the cost of Indian-Russian transportation by a third and halve the transit time, which now takes 40 days.

