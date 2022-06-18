BRAFA: glorious Brussels art fair

Brussels 17.06.2022 Anna van Densky The 67th edition of the international BRAFA Art Fair takes place from Sunday 19 and Sunday 26 June 2022 at Brussels Expo. A unique occasion for art lovers to admire several millennia of artistic creation presented by 115 established and new art galleries.

From 10,000 to 15,000 works ranging in different categories: from archaeology to contemporary art and design will be presented in Brussels. From a unique Murano blown glass luminary, to the painting ‘Les amoureux aux deux bouquets et le peintre’ by Marc Chagall, both collectors and art lovers will have the opportunity to enjoy exceptional drawings, paintings, furniture, sculpture, jewellery, tribal art, design…

Whilst this change of scenery from Tour and Taxi to Brussels Expo has undoubtedly breathed new life into BRAFA, the Fair has also retained its essential values: quality, authenticity and eclecticism. Collectors will be able to explore the aisles where long-standing galleries and 18 new exhibitors will be displayed in a circuit that promotes discovery and a mix of styles.

This year, amongst other novelties, and faithful to its constant evolution, BRAFA will be welcoming

the Galerie Kevorkian, specialised in the arts of the ancient East and Islamic Civilization, alongside

twenty other specialties. Traditionally than 80 independent experts were invited prior to the opening to rigorously scan thousands of works.

Collectors will find fascinating objects from all over the world. As a Belgian fair, BRAFA boasts many precious pearls of Belgian art, including Samuel Van Hoegaerden, who will exhibit logograms by Christian Dotremont.

Francis Maere will present a stand devoted to the sculptures and drawings of Eugene Dodeigne. The

Collectors Gallery will exhibit a beautiful bracelet by Pol Bury, and two exceptional

Paul Delvaux masterpieces which can be admired at Stern Pissaro and De Jonckheere.

BRAFA 2022 will also be a great opportunity to get to know the works of artists from outside Europe,

including the Cameroonian artist Barthélémy Toguo at Nosbaum Reding, the American artist Summer

Wheat at Zidoun-Bossuyt Gallery and the American-Kenyan artist Wangechi Mutu at Galerie

Boulakia.

As the centrepiece of its stand, Montagut Gallery (stand 80) will be presenting an exceptional Soninke

statue, from the Dogon culture, Mali, thirteenth century.

A selection of “fetishes” from the Democratic Republic of Congo will also be on display, at Didier Claes.

The exhibition “Nkisi” focuses on the beauty of these “force-objects” which, through the addition of various elements, were magically charged and enabled access to their ritual function of divination and

communication with the spirits. Dalton Somaré (stand 111) will present a very graphic portrait mask,

Baule, Côte d’Ivoire, late nineteenth century, with traces of polychrome.