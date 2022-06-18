Japan fleet Pacific exercise

Brussels 18.06.2022 Japan has dispatched a Maritime Self-Defense Force flotilla on a deployment to 11 Indo-Pacific countries and one foreign territory as part of joint naval exercises with the United States and other countries undertaken to counter a more assertive China.

In the annual deployment that began last Monday and will run to Oct. 28, the MSDF fleet will make port calls in the Pacific island nations of the Solomon Islands, Tonga and Fiji for the first time, according to the Defense Ministry.

The MSDF flotilla will make port calls in the Solomon Islands, Tonga and Fiji for the first time in the annual deployment that began last Monday and runs through Oct. 28. https://t.co/2bRttCyVTB — The Japan Times (@japantimes) June 18, 2022

The fleet will also take part in the Rim of the Pacific exercis – the world’s largest multinational naval exercise – the Pacific Vanguard exercise involving Australia, Japan, the United States and South Korea, and other drills, the ministry said.