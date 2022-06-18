Assange at edge of extradition

Brussels 18.06.2022 Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradition to the U.S. has been approved by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Mr Assange has 14 days to appeal over the decision, the Home Office confirmed.

BREAKING: UK Home Secretary approves extradition of WikiLeaks publisher Julian Assange to the US where he would face a 175 year sentence – A dark day for Press freedom and for British democracy

The decision will be appealedhttps://t.co/m1bX8STSr8 pic.twitter.com/5nWlxnWqO7 — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) June 17, 2022

Previously the British courts found extradition would not be “incompatible with his human rights” and that while in the U.S. “he will be treated appropriately”.

Disgraceful decision by Priti Patel to approve the extradition of Julian Assange to the USA. There he faces the rest of his life in prison for his journalistic work exposing war crimes in US-led wars on Afghanistan and Iraq. This decision strikes a blow to press freedom. pic.twitter.com/CS84Xhqe0a — Richard Burgon MP (@RichardBurgon) June 17, 2022

Julian Assange is wanted by the American authorities over documents leaked in 2010 and 2011, which the US says broke the law and endangered lives.

The Wikileaks documents related to the war crimes during Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

The Australian is being held at Belmarsh prison in London after mounting a lengthy battle to avoid being extradited.

Extradition allows one country to ask another to hand over a suspect to face trial.

Responding to the home secretary’s order, Wikileaks confirmed it would appeal against her decision.

#NUJ expresses its gravest concern at Priti Patel's decision to extradite Julian Assange.https://t.co/yRGeDJk6yN — NUJ (@NUJofficial) June 17, 2022

Assange’s spouse, Stella, said her husband had done “nothing wrong” and “he has committed no crime”.

“He is a journalist and a publisher, and he is being punished for doing his job,” she declared.

Stella Assange, the wife of Julian Assange, vowed to fight using every possible legal avenue after British Home Secretary Priti Patel approved the WikiLeaks founder's extradition to the United States to face criminal charges https://t.co/bJ1oHVDbTi pic.twitter.com/xjuHK2McPs — Reuters (@Reuters) June 17, 2022

In a press conference outside the British Embassy in New York, his brother Gabriel Shipton said they would take his appeal to the European Court of Human Rights if not successful in the UK’s High Court.

If we really care about the 1st Amendment then we should care about Julian Assange. Freedom of Press is the protection of the ability to expose the truth and publish it. This should always be protected and this freedom should always be handled with the most respect. 1/3 https://t.co/5B9OpjPdEX — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) June 17, 2022

Media company Wikileaks is a whistle-blowing platform that publishes classified material provided by anonymous sources.

Julian Assange should not be extradited. If the United Kingdom extradites #JulianAssange to the United States of America, this will be a hostility against International Law, against the right of asylum and against the extraterritoriality of embassies. #HumanRights #WikiLeaks pic.twitter.com/So8nU26tMH — International Human Rights Foundation (@Declaracion) June 17, 2022