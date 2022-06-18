Assange at edge of extradition
Brussels 18.06.2022 Wikileaks founder Julian Assange extradition to the U.S. has been approved by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel.
Mr Assange has 14 days to appeal over the decision, the Home Office confirmed.
Previously the British courts found extradition would not be “incompatible with his human rights” and that while in the U.S. “he will be treated appropriately”.
Julian Assange is wanted by the American authorities over documents leaked in 2010 and 2011, which the US says broke the law and endangered lives.
The Wikileaks documents related to the war crimes during Iraq and Afghanistan wars.
The Australian is being held at Belmarsh prison in London after mounting a lengthy battle to avoid being extradited.
Extradition allows one country to ask another to hand over a suspect to face trial.
Responding to the home secretary’s order, Wikileaks confirmed it would appeal against her decision.
Assange’s spouse, Stella, said her husband had done “nothing wrong” and “he has committed no crime”.
“He is a journalist and a publisher, and he is being punished for doing his job,” she declared.
In a press conference outside the British Embassy in New York, his brother Gabriel Shipton said they would take his appeal to the European Court of Human Rights if not successful in the UK’s High Court.
Media company Wikileaks is a whistle-blowing platform that publishes classified material provided by anonymous sources.