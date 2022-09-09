Borrell: Queen Elizabeth Il remarkable reign

Brussels 09.09.2022 “Queen Elizabeth Il’s remarkable reign oversaw key events of the 20th & 21st century. The EU pays tribute to her unique contribution to building peace & reconciliation” the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell writes.

“While her loss will be felt around the world, our immediate thoughts are with her family & the people of the UK”

In honour of HM Queen Elizabeth II, all EU delegations around the world will be flying the flag on half-mast. We stand with the @RoyalFamily and the people of the United Kingdom in mourning Her Majesty’s passing. pic.twitter.com/ACiS1UayUO — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) September 8, 2022

“In honour of HM Queen Elizabeth II, all EU delegations around the world will be flying the flag on half-mast. We stand with the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom in mourning Her Majesty’s passing”.

At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately and without ceremony to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales.

Happening now: Britain mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II as Charles becomes king. The country began a 10-day mourning period on Friday. https://t.co/UiwU1Gsesc — The Associated Press (@AP) September 9, 2022

But there are a number of practical – and traditional – steps which he must go through to be crowned King.